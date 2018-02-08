Video

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust is on the hunt for a Hedgehog Officer in a bid to encourage people to care for the prickly creatures.

A study out this week suggested hedgehog numbers had fallen by 50% in rural areas since 2000.

Figures suggest the animals are disappearing more rapidly in the countryside, as hedgerows and field margins are lost to intensive farming.

Applications for the new role close on 15 February.