Can you solve wartime letters mystery?

Video

A family is trying to reunite letters written during World War Two with those mentioned therein or their relations.

The items were discovered in a loft at a house in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

They refer to a baby called Josephine Helen Thompson, who in 2017 could be 73.

But it is not known to whom the letters belong, or whether the referenced family is still in the West Midlands area.

Those who think they may have information are asked to email midlandstoday@bbc.co.uk