Video

Nine-year-old carer Lilly explains why helping to look after her mum is no chore.

Kate Gleason has fibromyalgia, which affects her joints and sometimes causes extreme fatigue.

Lilly helps with jobs around the house as well as caring for her mum.

She is just one of the children supported at The Den respite centre, in Coventry, run by Carers Trust Heart of England.

The charity is one of dozens across the West Midlands to receive funding from Children in Need.