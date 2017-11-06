Video
'He's my brother'
A charity that helps young people with autism by teaming them up with specially-trained dogs is appealing for more support.
Dogs for Good has 80 dogs around the country supporting children and their families and looks to place about a dozen dogs each year.
06 Nov 2017
