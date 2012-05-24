Enemies in war find peace in the pub

Video
Falklands meeting for British sailors and Argentine veterans
HMS Coventry was sunk in 1982 off the Falkland Islands - a part of the world to which a group of surviving sailors have returned 35 years later.
There, in a pub, they came across veterans who served Argentina; the nation against which they were fighting nearly four decades ago.
The Argentines were on a similar tour of remembrance.
Twenty men died when HMS Coventry was attacked from the air.
Video journalist: Kevin Reide
27 Oct 2017
