Enemies in war find peace in the pub

Video

HMS Coventry was sunk in 1982 off the Falkland Islands - a part of the world to which a group of surviving sailors have returned 35 years later.

There, in a pub, they came across veterans who served Argentina; the nation against which they were fighting nearly four decades ago.

The Argentines were on a similar tour of remembrance.

Twenty men died when HMS Coventry was attacked from the air.

Video journalist: Kevin Reide