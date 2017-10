Video

When Steve Edwards wakes up on Sunday morning he admits he'll be feeling nervous.

The 54-year-old, from Coventry, will be facing his 800th marathon when he arrives at the start line in Birmingham.

He's competed all over the world since his first race in 1981.

Steve, who now lives in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, has raised about £25,000 for charity over the years.