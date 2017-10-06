Video
On the buses: Free drawings helps artist raise awareness
Artist Liz Akins suffers from a compulsive skin picking disorder called Dermatillomania.
After getting anxious when using public transport she discovered drawing is the best distraction from the disorder.
When she travels she now uses newspapers to create art and gives them to fellow travellers for free.
As part of Scratch the Surface's mental health arts festival she gave out free art on Coventry buses.
