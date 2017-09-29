Dementia patients' trip down memory lane

Video
Rugby museum helping dementia patients remember
People with dementia are being given a helping hand down memory lane during hospital stays.
Rugby Art Gallery and Museum is sharing its items with patients at St Cross Hospital in the town in the hope of triggering memories to boost conversation and social interaction.
Extra funding has allowed the project to increase the number of sessions, allowing volunteers to visit more often and build relationships.
-
29 Sep 2017
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire