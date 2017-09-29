Crashed plane 'burst into flames'

Video
Plane 'burst into flames' after Wolvey crash
A 55-year-old man has died after crashing in a light aircraft, police said.
A second man, 56, remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The plane came down in a field near Grove Farm in the village of Wolvey, Warwickshire, at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch is working with Warwickshire Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

