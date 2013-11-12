Forget The Beatles, try the gigging bees

Video

There is a new band in town and it is creating a real buzz.

But forget tight trousers, clever haircuts and guitars - this group is 50,000-strong and has wings.

The bees are at a hive at Coventry Cathedral which received them in preparation for an unusual show.

Their buzzing is to be live-streamed as part of a musical performance at the venue in October, with the insects due to remain in the hive there long after concert-goers have gone home.