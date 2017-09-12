The boy who relates to one-eyed hedgehog

Video

Now this is a prickly issue - naming a hedgehog that has lost an eye.

Lucy Patch was the name chosen by Lewis Tandy who responded to an appeal from Warwickshire charity Hedgehog Friendly Town which sought a suitable moniker.

Lewis, nine, says Lucy Patch "looks the same as my eyes because we can't see out of one".

Following treatment, the hedgehog has been released in the gardens of Stratford-upon-Avon's Hall's Croft; once a home of Shakespeare's daughter.