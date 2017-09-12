Video

Alfie Dingley has a rare form of epilepsy and has been taken to hospital scores of times suffering violent seizures.

The five-year-old, from Kenilworth, in Warwickshire, is reliant on steroids but they have serious side effects.

His parents Hannah Deacon, 38, and Drew Dingley, 39, want to treat the seizures with medical cannabis oil, but it's illegal in the UK.

With financial support from donations on an internet site, the family are moving to The Hague so Alfie can have the treatment.

Video Journalist: Louise Brierley