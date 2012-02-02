Video
Kenilworth dog photographer launches Instagram project
A photographer is hoping to capture images of every dog in his hometown - and then upload them to Instagram.
Dave Musson, from Kenilworth in Warwickshire, has christened his online account Kenilwoof in honour of his new four-legged friends.
"I love dogs, I've grown up with dogs all my life, but I can't justify having one at the moment because both my wife and I work full time," Dave said.
You can see Dave's images at instagram.com/kenilwoof.
04 Sep 2017
