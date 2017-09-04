Holidaymaker's wheelchair ruined on Ryanair flight

Video

A disabled man's family says his first holiday in years was over even before a Ryanair flight took off.

Andy Latham's custom-made wheelchair was ruined when it was loaded on to the plane.

The aircraft was also damaged and Mr Latham, from Southam, Warwickshire, his family and other passengers had to disembark.

Ryanair said it regretted "any inconvenience caused by our handling agent Swissport" and was "liasing with the Lathams to resolve the matter".