Lorry contents searched after 13 men found in lorry
A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of people trafficking after 13 men were found in the back of a vehicle at a service station.
Three of those discovered at Mangrove Service Station on A45 London Road in Rugby, Warwickshire, required medical attention.
They were taken to hospital and the remainder were taken into custody, police said.
Border Force has been informed of the discovery.
24 Aug 2017
