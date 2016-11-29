Woman, 90, on sixth degree 'addicted' to studying

Video

Ninety-year-old Joy Gibson, from Stratford-upon-Avon, is proof it is never too late to learn something new.

With five degrees to her name and a sixth under way she re-entered academia at the age of 59.

It followed a career as a drama teacher and journalist. As she reached retirement she realised "there was suddenly nothing to do".

She admits she has an "addictive personality" and is even considering a seventh degree.