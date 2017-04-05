Video

Big Star helped show jumper Nick Skelton win two gold medals at consecutive Games.

The horse which helped show jumper Nick Skelton to two Olympic golds is retiring.

Skelton, who became Britain's second-oldest Olympic gold medallist with victory at Rio 2016, announced his retirement last month.

And now his horse Big Star will be retired to stud.

The Warwickshire rider, 59, will appear for a final time at the Royal Windsor Horse Show next week to parade Big Star.

At Rio last summer, Skelton was competing at his seventh Games - 16 years after a broken neck forced his initial retirement.

With Big Star, he claimed team gold at London 2012 and in Rio provided Britain's first individual show jumping gold, and the first medal of any colour in the sport, since Ann Moore's silver 44 years earlier.