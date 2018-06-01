Video

Survivors of the Grenfell tower fire say Cornwall is "helping to heal" them after the tragedy.

Marcio Gomes and his wife Andreia Perestrelo, whose son was stillborn after they fled the blaze, have been speaking on a holiday organised by charity Cornwall Hugs Grenfell.

They said the trip with their two children was helping them to "make new memories".

Mr Gomes was one of the first survivors to give evidence to The Grenfell Inquiry.