Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Viva Hamnell: I was known as the 'oldest punk'
She was a lollipop lady who started a punk band in the 1970s.
Now, 87, the so-called "oldest lady of punk" Viva Hamnell, from Cornwall, is recalling her years in punk and music festivals, as well as her brush with the law.
She will reveal her life story in two shows in Plymouth called Viva's Beer Crate Moment.
-
29 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-44260209/viva-hamnell-i-was-known-as-the-oldest-punkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window