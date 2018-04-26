Boogying with the babies: 'Sling Disco'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New mums dance with their babies at Newquay 'Sling Disco'

A monthly 'Sling Disco' has started so new mums still have a chance to get out dancing with friends.

It is run by dance teacher Miranda Howard in Newquay, Cornwall.

She said the concept comes from America and believes it is the only class of its kind in the country, outside of London.

  • 26 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The mum and baby pole dancing class