Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How crisis led couple up the coastal path
Moth and Raynor Winn lost their home in Wales after a business deal went bad.
In the same month Moth had also been diagnosed with a terminal brain disease.
So with almost nothing left to lose, they packed their bags and hit the South West Coast Path, a 630-mile trek from Somerset to Dorset, via Devon and Cornwall.
-
28 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window