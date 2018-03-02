Motorcylist snowboards to the beach

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tiffany Coates, from Porthcurno, snowboarding into the sea
Snowboarding in Cornwall is not a common site by any means, but that did not stop Tiffany Coates at Porthcurno's snowy sand dunes.
-
02 Mar 2018
- From the section Cornwall
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-43265058/tiffany-coates-from-porthcurno-snowboarding-into-the-seaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window