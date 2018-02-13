Video

There will be a shortfall in carers able to look after members of their own family, experts say.

Joyce Humphries, 93, has been in hospital eight times in the past three years and says she wants to die in her own home.

Her daughter Catrina visits her overnight once a week, but due to an increasing ageing population there are fewer carers like her.

The government says unpaid carers provide an invaluable contribution to society and an extra £2bn will be spent on social care over the next three years.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out South West via iPlayer until 14 March.