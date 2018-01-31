Nail art 'touches' women drug addicts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cornwall nail art project helps addicts in recovery

A nail art project is helping women in their recovery from drug addiction.

Nail Exchange, a social enterprise in Cornwall funded by a grant from support group Unltd, is designed to improve women's self esteem and motivate them with messages on their nails.

Video Journalist: Amy Gladwell