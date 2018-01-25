Student raises thousands to save puppy

Video

A labrador puppy that was to be put down because its owners could not afford life-saving surgery has been saved by a student veterinary nurse who stepped in at the last moment.

Fay Alsworth from St Clement Veterinary Clinic in Truro, Cornwall, raised £3,000 in six days to pay for Nelly to have a specialist operation in Somerset.

The dog has been suffering with a liver shunt and her new owners said they had not had a chance to arrange pet insurance before she was diagnosed.