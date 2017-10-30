Video

A British soldier has said he "just has to live with" being prosecuted over a killing 43 years ago.

Dennis Hutchings, from Cornwall, will stand trial in Belfast over the death of John Pat Cunningham in 1974.

Mr Cunningham, 27, had learning difficulties, and was shot in the back as he ran away from an Army patrol.

His family said they have never had an explanation of what happened.

