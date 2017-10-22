Video

An 85-year-old rocket scientist is the man behind the design of a car aiming to break the "ultimate record".

It took Ron Ayers three years to design the shape for Bloodhound, the British-built car aiming to reach 1,000mph.

His fascination with engineering started as a boy during the Blitz, when he saw Spitfires and Hurricanes flying overhead.

Inside Out South West is on BBC One on Monday 23 October at 19:30 BST and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.