Powerlifting saved my life

A mother of two who stopped breathing for four minutes three years ago, has turned her life around by taking up powerlifting.

Rosie Henry, 40, has been strength training for more than a year with Fitness Wild, based in Falmouth, Cornwall, where trainers introduced her to the sport.

She has now taken part in her first competition, despite doctors advising her against too much exercise in 2014 when she stopped breathing while having a cardiac arrest.