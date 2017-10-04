Video
Rescued mine faller in Cornwall cried 'when I saw the sky'
A man who was rescued after falling deep into a disused mine has said he didn't think he'd make it out alive.
Andrew Williams from Wales, who fell 50ft (15m) on to a ledge at a mine near St Just in Cornwall said "I really didn't think I'd come out of there".
A huge team of rescuers worked for six hours to get the 51-year-old out safely, with Andrew adding "I cannot thank them enough".
He remains in hospital in Plymouth recovering from serious injuries to his pelvis.
04 Oct 2017
- From the section Cornwall