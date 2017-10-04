Video

A man who was rescued after falling deep into a disused mine has said he didn't think he'd make it out alive.

Andrew Williams from Wales, who fell 50ft (15m) on to a ledge at a mine near St Just in Cornwall said "I really didn't think I'd come out of there".

A huge team of rescuers worked for six hours to get the 51-year-old out safely, with Andrew adding "I cannot thank them enough".

He remains in hospital in Plymouth recovering from serious injuries to his pelvis.