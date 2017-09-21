Growing the world's biggest cabbage

Video

A giant vegetable grower has got his sights set on the record for the heaviest green cabbage ever grown.

David Thomas from Cornwall already holds three world records for other giant vegetables, but the heaviest green cabbage has eluded him.

The current giant cabbage record holder was grown in Alaska in 2012.

He will find out if his latest effort has surpassed the 62kg (138lb) record at the National Giant Vegetables Championship in Malvern, Worcestershire, on Friday.