Woman sells belongings to help brain-trauma husband communicate

A woman is crowdfunding and selling her belongings to pay for equipment to help her disabled husband communicate.

Nigel Bassett is unable to move or speak following a near fatal road crash in Cornwall three years ago that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

His wife Wendy Bassett said he is able to communicate with her by blinking, but it was not widely considered to be a reliable form of expression.

She said the eye-gaze technology could give him some independence.