Wreck survivor meets rescue crew after 53 years

The last survivor of a shipwreck has been reunited with two of the lifeboat men who rescued him.

Benito Mayo Nunez, 71, was one of just four to survive when the coaster Juan Ferrer was washed on to rocks off Cornwall in 1963.

The Penlee lifeboat was launched, but just four of the 15 crew could be saved.

Mr Nunez returned to attend a memorial service and lay a wreath.

He met Nim Bawden and Melvin McClary, both 83, who were on board the Solomon Browne lifeboat that night.