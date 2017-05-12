Daughter treated for mental health 200 miles from home

Video

People with mental health problems are being sent far from home for treatment, with some having to travel hundreds of miles.

Of the 25 patients being moved more than 186 miles (300km) for a bed each month, Cornwall accounts for about ten of these.

Pol Hodge is from Cornwall and his daughter Chloe is being treated at an adult facility in Pontypridd, Wales, 200 miles (322km) away.

He said: "We calculated we have travelled around the world one a half times visiting Chloe in the last three and a half years.

"It's horrible because it holds up her recovery. Regular visits from friends and family are an important part of the process, but it isn't possible when she is so far away. It's incredibly disruptive but there isn't a place for her in Cornwall."