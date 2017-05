Video

Keen surfer Steve Richards, who uses wheelchair after a stroke, gets back on a wave.

Keen surfer Steve Richards had a stroke two years ago and was told he would never surf again.

He uses a wheelchair, but the 61-year-old father of two from Essex did not let that stop him getting back on a board at Porth beach in Cornwall.

Instructor Pete Abell offered to help.

Video courtesy of Kingsurf.