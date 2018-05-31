Media player
Cottenham van driver jailed for ramming police car
A van driver has been jailed for repeatedly ramming a police car during a pursuit near Cambridge, causing more than £17,000 of damage.
The driver refused to stop for the patrol car on 31 July and the high-speed chase was recorded on the police officer's head-mounted camera.
Paul Dei-Rossi, 31, of Calvin Close, Cottenham, admitted various offences.
31 May 2018
