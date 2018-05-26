Rooftop display for Gormley sculpture

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Antony Gormley sculpture gets Peterborough rooftop display
Artwork by renowned sculptor Antony Gormley has been placed on rooftops overlooking Peterborough's Cathedral Square.
"Places To Be" was commissioned decades ago but had spent several years in storage.
-
26 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-44251950/antony-gormley-sculpture-gets-peterborough-rooftop-displayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window