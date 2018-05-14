'GCSE exam pressure made me suicidal'

Mental Health Awareness Week: Student speaks out over GCSE exam pressure
A student who had suicidal thoughts when suffering depression as a teenager has urged other young people to seek help.
Leah Barfield, 19, from Peterborough, felt under great pressure while studying for her GCSE exams and wants to raise awareness of suicide and mental health.
If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations that offer advice and support, you can find more information here.
-
14 May 2018