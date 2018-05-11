Council lends out sweeper for public use
Residents of a Cambridgeshire village have the chance to use a £75,000 road sweeper in case they want a top-up to the scheduled council runs.

South Cambridgeshire District Council is training people in Melbourn to use the vehicle when they want to clear a path or cycle-way.

