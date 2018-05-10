Man rebuilds life after stroke, aged 28

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man rebuilds life and becomes dad after stroke, aged 28
A man who suffered a serious stroke at the age of 28 has said he and his fiancee struggled because of a lack of support for younger patients.
Dan Mole, from Cambridgeshire, collapsed at home in January 2017 but has since made an almost full recovery with the help of brain injury charity Headway.
The couple have just become parents for the first time.
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-44068887/man-rebuilds-life-and-becomes-dad-after-stroke-aged-28Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window