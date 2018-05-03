Damaged car 'seized for public safety'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Damaged Wisbech car 'seized for public safety'
A damaged car was seized by police for "public safety".
The uninsured vehicle was found on Osborne Road, in Wisbech, with multiple things wrong with it including a smashed windscreen and split tyre.
-
03 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43989447/damaged-wisbech-car-seized-for-public-safetyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window