RAF Tornado jet joins museum's collection
Tornado jet added to Imperial War Museum Duxford

A RAF Tornado jet, which served in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been added to an aircraft museum's collection.

One of the museum's curators said "we really need this to be able to tell the story of post-2001 conflicts".

  • 14 Apr 2018
