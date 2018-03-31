Video

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Cambridge to bid farewell to renowned physicist Stephen Hawking as his funeral took place in Cambridge.

Actor Eddie Redmayne, Queen guitarist Brian May and comedian and television presenter Dara O Briain were among those attending the service at Great St Mary's Church.

Outside, people said their private farewells to Prof Hawking, many referring to the visionary scientist - who died at his home in the city at the age of 76, on 14 March - as "an inspiration".