Large funeral for no family RAF veteran
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kenneth White: Large funeral for RAF veteran with no family

More than 100 people turned up to the funeral of an RAF veteran who had no family.

Kenneth White, from St Ives in Cambridgeshire, died at the age of 84 in December, but little else was known about him.

Following a social media appeal, he was given a big send-off.

  • 26 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Hundreds attend veteran's funeral