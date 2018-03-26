Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard Frost: Double fatal 117mph driver caught on CCTV
A man who killed two people in a hit-and-run crash after taking cocaine and driving at up to 117mph has been jailed.
Richard Frost, 39, of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford, was driving so erratically in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, it led to police receiving a number of 999 calls from the public.
-
26 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43547472/richard-frost-double-fatal-117mph-driver-caught-on-cctvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window