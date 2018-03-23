Media player
Boat Race 2018: Imogen Grant is the only Cambridge-born woman
In an international crew, Imogen Grant is the only Cambridge native in the 2018 Women's Boat Race.
She's currently at Trinity College, reading medicine.
The world will be watching this Saturday's race on the Thames.
23 Mar 2018
