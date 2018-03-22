Police in 139mph drink-driver pursuit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police in 139mph drink-driver pursuit on A47 at Wisbech

Police dashcam footage captured a drink-driver reaching speeds of 139mph (223km/h).

Rimell Taylor, 38, of High Road, Guyhirn, was jailed for 21 months for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and drink-driving at Cambridge Crown Court.

He led officers on a 12-minute pursuit along the A47 in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, in September 2016.

  • 22 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Woman leads LA police on car chase