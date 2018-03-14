Student tributes to Stephen Hawking
As the world mourns the loss of Prof Stephen Hawking, for people in Cambridge he was also a man of the city.

His was a familiar face often spotted on the streets, in restaurants and in the university's halls.

Students have been sharing their tributes to him and signing a book of condolence at Gonville and Caius, the college where he was a fellow.

