'I won a half marathon in the wrong name'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cambridge Half Marathon winner disqualified for wrong-name run

Jack Gray, 24, won Sunday's Cambridge Half Marathon but was disqualified afterwards when he admitted running under the name of his boss.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Mar 2018