Cambridge Half Marathon winner disqualified for wrong-name run
Jack Gray, 24, won Sunday's Cambridge Half Marathon but was disqualified afterwards when he admitted running under the name of his boss.
05 Mar 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
