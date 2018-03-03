Big freeze sees skating tradition return

Media player
Beast from the East: Fenland skating returns to Welney
Freezing weather conditions caused by the "Beast from the East" have allowed skaters to practise on the Fens, near the Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border, for the first time in nearly a decade.
03 Mar 2018
